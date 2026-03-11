Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Boss Team Games, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, hellraiser

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Releases New Origins Dev Diary

Check out the latest developer diary for Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival as the team discusses the origins of making this new horror title

Article Summary Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games unveil a new Hellraiser: Revival developer diary video.

Doug Bradley discusses the abandoned Hellraiser game attempt from 30 years ago and returning as Pinhead.

Experience a chilling new single-player story as Aidan, battling Pinhead and the Cenobites in hellish realms.

Harness dark puzzle box powers and weapons to survive against cultists and demonic foes in pure horror action.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have dropped a brand-new video this morning for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, as the team has a new developer diary talking about the origins of getting a game based on the horror franchise. The diary includes an interview with Doug Bradley, the actor behind the legendary figure Pinhead, who talks about the last time they tried to make a Hellraiser game 30 years ago that never came to fruition. As well as the devs explaining how they got to work on the title and bring this universe to life. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released later this year for PC and consoles.

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival drags players into a twisted nightmare, blending survival horror with a single-player, story-driven action experience. This is survival horror and action elevated to a new, terrifying extreme. Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you'll harness the box's infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell. We have such sights to show you…

A Terrifying New Story in the Hellraiser Universe : Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world.

: Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world. Unleash the Power of the Box: Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies.

Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies. Battle for Survival Against Hell's Armies: Take on hell's wretches, deviants, cultists, and its most infernal priests in an unholy war for your immortal soul.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!