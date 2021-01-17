Clone Drone In The Danger Zone Is Finally leaving Early Access

Doborog Games revealed this week they will finally be releasing Clone Drone In The Danger Zone out of Early Access. The game has been sitting in Early Access for nearly four years, and while it has posed many a great challenge that is both amazing and ridiculous, there hasn't really been a push by the devs to get this thing officially released for a while. That all changed when they announced the game will finally come out in-full on Steam as well as for all three major consoles. However, the sad news about it is all they said was "early this year", which could mean just about anything until late April. So until then, enjoy the latest trailer while we wait for an official date.

Clone Drone In The Danger Zone is a robot voxel slice-em-up where any part of your body can be sliced off, which plays out across a variety of singleplayer, online multiplayer and online co-op modes. With your human mind downloaded into a robot gladiator, you must survive the sinister trials of the arena and join the human resistance against the evil robot empire. Unique Slice-and-Dice Gameplay: Perfectly time every attack in intense physics-based combat where any part of the body can be precisely sliced off, and each hit can mean death

Surprising Weapons: Equip your robot to fit your playstyle with weapons like flame swords and giant hammers to equipment like jet packs, piston-powered superkicks and flame-throwing dinosaurs

Single player adventure: Dive into an epic tale of human defiance against robot overlords in story mode or tackle endless and challenge modes

Online-Coop: Use the power of human friendship (and laser swords!) to survive in the arena

Online Versus mode: Battle friends in "Last Bot Standing" – A Battle-Royale-like game mode with up to 15 players, or fight in 1v1 duels

Level Editor: Make custom levels and challenges and share them with other humans! Explore the rich Workshop library of nearly 30,000 awesome human-built levels (exclusive to Steam)

Entertaining Commentary: With over 38,000(!!!) spoken words, Commentatron and Analysis-Bot provide a running commentary of your performance and react to your activities.