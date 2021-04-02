CLX Debuts 11th Gen Intel Core Processors For Their Custom PC's

CLX announced today that they have now started incorporating 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in all of their custom PC builds. The processors specifically are available now in their Ra, Scarab, Horus, and Set gaming PC configurations, which gives those who are looking to build a PC at different price ranges a few different options to choose from depending on where their budget lies. We got more info about the announcement for you to read below, as you can start building these PCs immediately in all four versions.

CLX's game-like configurator puts players in complete control of their builds with extreme customizations to meet every unique need. Ra, Scarab, Horus and Set are ready to take down any opponent with sleek designs, luxury details and outstanding performance. With Intel's latest desktop processor architecture and the right balance of fast clock speeds and powerful cores, unlock frames-per-second and low latency to get more from demanding titles. Additionally, advanced overclocking controls on unlocked processors and support for the platform technology allow gamers to play their way. With 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, every aspect of the CLX gaming experience is improved through: PCIe Gen 4 supports the latest discrete graphics cards and other PCIe devices

y brings fast connectivity to monitors and other peripherals Intel Optane memory launches games and loads levels faster than ever before "By bringing 11th Gen Intel Core processors to our online configurator, we're continuing our mission to deliver the best performance the industry has to offer," says Jorge Percival, Director of Marketing and Product. "As gamers ourselves, we understand the need for increased multitasking performance and reduced software load times, and we're always looking to push performance with our builds."