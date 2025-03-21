Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Breakfirst Games, How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine, Maximum Entertainment

Co-Op Puzzle Game How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine Announced

How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine has been announced, as you'll be searching for a captured sub before it can fire a weapon

Article Summary Discover the new co-op puzzle game How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine, coming later this year.

Search for a captured submarine to prevent it from firing a missile and sparking a global war.

Play as Haurée and Leroy, tasked with locating The Triumphant and delivering cancel orders.

Test your communication and puzzle-solving skills with a partner using a companion app.

Maximum Entertainment and developer Breakfirst Games revealed their latest co-op puzzle title this week as we're getting How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine. The game takes the best elements from the original game and throws them into the middle of a conflict as you attempt to find a captured submarine before it can launch a missile. We have more info and the trailer here, as the game will be released sometime later this year.

How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine

An important allied military base has been captured by enemy forces, prompting the government to preemptively order the launch of a torpedo to reclaim it – despite the potential for countless Allied deaths. However, after further internal discussions and negotiations with the enemy, the government canceled the strike, which could spark a potential global war. The only problem is "The Triumphant," the submarine carrying the torpedo, is out of communication range and no one can confirm if the cancellation orders have reached the submarine. To prevent war, the government has tasked its two best experts, Haurée and Leroy, two strategic masterminds of the submarine fleet, to locate "The Triumphant" before time runs out and spread the latest information. These experts will face a reality they did not expect. Underwater, the startling torpedo decision broke out, igniting a moral dilemma among the sailors.

Put your communication and puzzle-solving skills to the test as you and a partner work together to prevent the start of war! Each of you has a crucial role to play that requires logic, coordination, observation, and, above all, communication! As player one, your job is to locate and investigate the inside of the submarine, where you'll explore and interact with the environment. Your friend is tasked with using the dedicated free companion app* to gather additional information so you both can solve the puzzles together.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!