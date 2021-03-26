Coatsink Announces Moonglow Bay During The ID@Xbox Showcase

Coatsink along with Bunnyhug Games revealed their latest game at the ID@Xbox Showcase as we get a glimpse of Moonglow Bay. This is a wonderful little game where you find yourself living in a new seaport town that is afraid to fish because of the various monsters the townsfolk believe live in the nearby waters. You have come here along with your partner to not only live here, but to catch and research all the creatures that might be floating around. It all looks kinda sweet and endearing and we're interested to try it out. The game will be released sometime this year but a date hasn't been set yet. For now, you can enjoy the description and the trailer down below.

Moonglow Bay is set along the Eastern Canadian coastline during the 1980s and offers players a diverse and emotionally charged story, complemented by a relaxing, slice-of-life fishing RPG. You play as a rookie angler, struggling to fulfil your partner's final wish by keeping a business afloat in the face of impending bankruptcy. Whether playing solo or with a friend in drop-in-drop-out local co-op, you'll need to cook your catch of the day, then sell a variety of recipes to upgrade your shop, gear, and fishing boat. Combining a playful voxel art style with a sumptuous soundtrack, your journey is split into several distinct story arcs featuring a fully-inhabited town to traverse and the potential for epic encounters with the rumoured Mystical Monsters of Moonglow. With your journal and rod in hand, explore the furthest reaches of the ocean, from frigid glaciers to boiling geysers, and learn to cast nets, set traps and fish through ice, documenting over 100 varied aquatic species while uncovering the secrets of Moonglow Bay.