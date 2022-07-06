Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising Announced For PC & Consoles

GameMill Entertainment officially announced they are doing a Cobra Kai sequel as Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising will be coming out on PC and consoles. Developed by Flux Games, this title will pick up where the 2020 game left off, only this time you'll be able to choose which dojo you'll be competing for in either single-player story mode or joining up with friends to take on everyone in your way as a team. The game will have 28 playable characters across all three dojos, the ability to recruit people, and be able to relive moments from the show in the game. We have more info below but the game won't be released until sometime this Fall.

Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do – which is your dojo? Immersing fans with what they love about the series, Cobra Kai 2 offers players a unique perspective from all three competing dojos-featuring an engaging "pick your story" narrative campaign that will shape the entire story, ending, and even who the player controls. That choice begins your journey, but then it's up to you to recruit the most powerful team as you master your fighting style and battle to solidify your dojo's legacy as the All Valley Karate Grand Champion! Exciting Game Modes: Jump into Story Mode and immerse yourself in an exciting new storyline that will have you fighting your way to the All Valley Tournament, or play Cobra Classics and relive epic moments from the show and more!

Jump into Story Mode and immerse yourself in an exciting new storyline that will have you fighting your way to the All Valley Tournament, or play Cobra Classics and relive epic moments from the show and more! Select Your Dojo, Build Your Strength : Choose from Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do dojos, and increase your skills by collecting chi and coins. Recruit and train new members to become the most powerful dojo and seal your destiny as the Grand Champion of the All Valley Tournament.

: Choose from Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do dojos, and increase your skills by collecting chi and coins. Recruit and train new members to become the most powerful dojo and seal your destiny as the Grand Champion of the All Valley Tournament. 28 Playable Characters : Play as your favorite characters from the show's expansive roster, and use their special abilities and skills on your path to victory!

: Play as your favorite characters from the show's expansive roster, and use their special abilities and skills on your path to victory! Online VS. Tournament: Jump into online Tournament mode and compete in the All Valley Tournament. Fight your way to secure your legacy as the ultimate champion.