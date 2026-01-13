Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Code Vein 2, Code Vein II

Code Vein II Releases All-New Extended Overview Video

Check out the latest video for Code Vein II, as the developers have released an extended look at the game as they prepare for launch

Article Summary Watch the new nine-minute Code Vein II overview video for an in-depth look at gameplay and story.

Explore a future world as a Revenant hunter, traveling through time to prevent global destruction.

Experience intense combat, customizable weapons, and a unique blood-draining battle system.

Team up with powerful AI partners, each offering special abilities and shaping your epic journey.

Bandai Namco has released another extended video this week for the upcoming release of Code Vein II, providing a greater overview of the game. They call this a trailer, but it's nearly nine minutes long, and we don't care how that's dressed up, that's not a trailer. That's practically a featurette. This will give you everything you need to know ahead of the game's launch, which is still set for January 29. Enjoy the video above!

Code Vein II

In a future world where humans and Revenants coexist. Due to the sudden appearance of the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have transformed into mindless monsters called Horrors. As a Revenant hunter, the player shall halt the world's inevitable collapse by traveling to the past with a girl called Lou who possesses the power to manipulate time. An epic adventure awaits, where you and your chosen partners explore a vast world, face fierce battles against powerful enemies, and uncover an epic story that transcends time.

A Tale Across Time: Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world's destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world.

Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world's destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world. Intense and Satisfying Combat: Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph.

Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph. Unique Battle System: Experience Code Vein II's unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series' new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles.

Experience Code Vein II's unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series' new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles. Powerful Partner Characters: Explore the world with trusted and powerful allies who can fight alongside you or enhance your abilities. Each partner brings unique abilities and deep connections that shape your journey.

