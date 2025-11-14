Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Code Vein 2, Code Vein II

Code Vein II Releases Noah G. MagMell Character Trailer

Code Vein II has a brand-new trailer character trailer available today, as this time we get a better look at Noah G. MagMell

Article Summary Code Vein II drops a new trailer showcasing the dual-wielding character Noah G. MagMell in action.

Noah comes armed with Twin Blades, Deep Impact, Morale Boost, and a Link trait for tactical combat play.

Set in a world threatened by Horrors, players travel through time to prevent its destruction with Lou.

Customize weapons, master blood drain skills, and team up with powerful partners for epic battles.

Bandai Namco has released its second character trailer for Code Vein II, as this time, we get a better look at Noah G. MagMell. If you're looking for a dual-wielding character, this is who you want as they come equipped with Twin Blades for close combat, along with the "Deep Impact" ability to stagger enemies for powerful drain attacks. He also supports players with "Morale Boost" that increases stamina, whcih can be paired with his Link trait to evade enemy combos. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released for PC and consoles on January 29, 2026.

Code Vein II

In a future world where humans and Revenants coexist. Due to the sudden appearance of the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have transformed into mindless monsters called Horrors. As a Revenant hunter, the player shall halt the world's inevitable collapse by traveling to the past with a girl called Lou who possesses the power to manipulate time. An epic adventure awaits, where you and your chosen partners explore a vast world, face fierce battles against powerful enemies, and uncover an epic story that transcends time.

A Tale Across Time: Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world's destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world.

Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world's destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world. Intense and Satisfying Combat: Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph.

Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph. Unique Battle System: Experience Code Vein II's unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series' new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles.

Experience Code Vein II's unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series' new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles. Powerful Partner Characters: Explore the world with trusted and powerful allies who can fight alongside you or enhance your abilities. Each partner brings unique abilities and deep connections that shape your journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!