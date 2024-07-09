Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: College Football 25, EA Sports

College Football 25 Releases Ultimate Team Mode Details

EA Sports provides a brand new look at the gameplay for College Football 25 while also offering details about Ultimate Team mode.

EA Sports has released new information this week about a new mode in College Football 25, as you will attempt to build the Ultimate Team. This mode will have you doing exactly as it says, as you construct an ultimate team of players made up of college legends who were amazing at the game while they were in the program. We have some details below from their latest blog, and you can check out the official gameplay video released this week above.

College Football 25 – The Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team is where you build your College Football dream team with Campus Heroes of today and Legends from the past. Build your squad and compete against other players or battle against the AI. Much like reviving a program to its former glory, building your Ultimate Team squad might seem a little daunting… It isn't and we are here to get you up to speed!

First, we are incredibly proud to announce that in addition to players of today and retired legends of the past, College Football Ultimate Team will feature active NFL players. Thanks to our partnership with the NFLPA, the mode will include active players like Patrick Mahomes, Davante Adams, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Allen, Ceedee Lamb, Stefon Diggs, Joe Burrow, and many more who can join your squad! At the start of your journey, you will inherit a beginner team. Depending on what your favorite school is, you will start with a handful of names that will be familiar to you. Whether you're a Solo player or a H2H Champ you'll have multiple modes to explore, but if you want to jump start your squad and start increasing your Team OVR, you should jump straight into completing 'Challenges'.

Challenges are scenarios that require you to complete specific requirements on the field. These scenarios can vary in difficulty and are a great way for you to sharpen your football fundamentals or master a playbook. Some might require you to complete a touch pass, others will task you to lead a comeback against a rival squad. What's important though is that completing Challenges allow you to earn rewards such as Packs, specific Player Items, and/or Coins that all can be used to improve your Team.

