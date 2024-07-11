Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: College Football 25, EA Sports

College Football 25 Reveals More About The Road To Glory

College Football 25 has new information out about the Road To Glory mode as they take a deep dive into the aspects of this option.

Article Summary New Gridiron Notes detail Road To Glory in College Football 25.

Four unique journeys influence your college athlete's career.

Start as Elite, Blue Chip, Contributor, or Underdog status.

Character skills and abilities vary by chosen starting point.

EA Sports released a new set of Gridiron Notes today for College Football 25, as they discuss the Road To Glory mode in the game. The mode will have you fully immerse yourself in the career of a college athlete as you'll experience what it is like to join a school and attempt to become the biggest star they've seen in some time, with a lot of the experiences based on real-world events that multiple players talked to EA Sports about. We have more details from their latest blog for you below, as the game is still set to be released on July 19, 2024.

College Football 25 – Road To Glory

Your journey in Road to Glory begins with your first meaningful decision point, one that will have a significant impact on where your journey begins and how it will be shaped. Begin by choosing which path you want to take. There are four different journeys you can choose from, each offering a unique starting point and set of challenges.

Elite: An elite recruit is a five-star prospect, starting with the highest overall rating (OVR) of 79. This player is expected to get on the field immediately and start right away at most programs across the country. Additionally, you will receive one extra mental ability and the five starting skill points, which you can use to upgrade your player. We will dive further into how this all works later.

An elite recruit is a five-star prospect, starting with the highest overall rating (OVR) of 79. This player is expected to get on the field immediately and start right away at most programs across the country. Additionally, you will receive one extra mental ability and the five starting skill points, which you can use to upgrade your player. We will dive further into how this all works later. Blue Chip: A blue chip prospect is a four-star recruit with a strong starting point at a 75 OVR, along with one mental ability and four skill points. This player will be able to contribute immediately to most programs and earn significant playing time at some schools.

A blue chip prospect is a four-star recruit with a strong starting point at a 75 OVR, along with one mental ability and four skill points. This player will be able to contribute immediately to most programs and earn significant playing time at some schools. Contributor: This is a three-star prospect who may have the chance to get on the field earlier in their career, but will have to work hard for any playing time. They do not get an additional mental ability and start with only three skill points.

This is a three-star prospect who may have the chance to get on the field earlier in their career, but will have to work hard for any playing time. They do not get an additional mental ability and start with only three skill points. Underdog: This is the true underdog Road to Glory story. It is the hardest starting point where you will see little playing time and have to earn every snap on the field. Starting as a two-star recruit with a 60 OVR and only receiving two skill points, this journey is for those who love a challenge.

