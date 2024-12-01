Posted in: Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Army-Navy, College Football 25, EA Sports, football

College Football 25 To Hold Army-Navy Esports Event

EA Sports will be holding a special esports event tied to the annual Amry-Navy game, presented by College Football 25 and USAA

Article Summary EA Sports hosts Army-Navy esports event with College Football 25 and USAA.

Players compete in a tournament for a chance to attend the Army-Navy Block Party.

Top two players face-off live at the Capitol Riverfront on December 13.

Event celebrates EA Sports' return to college football and honors Army-Navy rivalry.

EA Sports and USAA have announced a special esports event for College Football 25 players, as they'll be holding a special Army-Navy Tournament alongside the game. The event is designed not just for the return of Electronic Arts to college football but also for the players who have supported the game and one of the longest rivalries in the sport. Players will battle in a tournament, slowly eliminating people until we're left with two finalists, who will then have an in-person showdown at the Army vs. Navy Block Party on December 13. We have more details about the event below.

Army-Navy Game Tournament

Through the "Play Now" mode in EA Sports College Football 25, fans will have an opportunity to represent their favorite team in a single-elimination tournament, with top players advancing to an in-person showdown at the Army-Navy Game Block Party on December 13 at the Capitol Riverfront in Washington, D.C. EA Sports College Football players will have two opportunities to participate throughout November – in online Qualifiers and Playoffs. The final two players will be flown out to compete during the Army-Navy Game Block Party, where they will compete live to be crowned the first-ever Army-Navy Game esports champion. The Army-Navy Game Tournament builds on USAA's ongoing commitment to reaching the next generation of fans. In August 2024, the pair partnered for the Madden NFL 25 Championship Series, which named USAA the series' official insurance partner.

"Through the Army-Navy Game Tournament, we're offering college football fans a new way to celebrate and honor the legacy of this epic rivalry game," said Andrew Echanique, Director of American Football Esports, EA. "Since the release of EA Sports College Football 25, we've seen many passionate players ready to test their skills, so we are excited to offer them a chance to do so at one of the most historic matchups in college football."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!