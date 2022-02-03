Com2uS Brings Summoners War To Facebook Gaming

Com2uS revealed this week that they have officially brought their most popular game, Summoners War: Sky Arena, over to Facebook Gaming. The team didn't really elaborate a ton on the move or even did anything to mark the occasion, which is a little odd since they never do anything quiet when it comes to the game. But it can currently be played right now as a cloud game on the platform via the Facebook app for Android and on PC.

Summoners War: Sky Arena has seen a meteoric rise in popularity through its in-person and online esports events, with it being the first South Korean mobile game to hold a global mobile esports tournament for the past 5 consecutive years. Launched in 2014, Summoners War: Sky Arena is a turn-based strategy RPG, transporting players to a mysterious, far-away world with 1,000+ powerful monsters that they must strategically employ to battle for the vital resource of Mana Crystals.

