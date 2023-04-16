Comedic RPG Evil Wizard Announced For PC & Consoles Rubber Duck Games and E-Home Entertainment confirmed that Evil Wizard is coming to both PC and consoles sometime this year.

Indie developer Rubber Duck Games and publisher E-Home Entertainment revealed their latest game, Evil Wizard, is coming to PC and all three major consoles. This game doesn't take itself too seriously as it puts a comedic take on RPG titles and throws you into the role of being the big baddie. Well, technically, you are a big baddie who has been defeated by a legendary hero. But you're not going to take that loss lying down, as you have decided to go off on a quest of your own to battle with a hero and exact your own brand of revenge. We got more details below as the game will be released sometime later this year.

This quest for vengeance will take you through charming, pixel art environments packed to the brim with hordes of enemies that you need to overcome to reclaim what's yours. While you once were a powerful wizard, your battle stripped you of your powers and you'll have to rediscover them as you work to infiltrate your castle and unleash devastating spells on your enemies.

If You're Evil and You Know It: Utilize that evilness you harbor to hack, slash, and stab your enemies, and if that isn't enough, you know you're a wizard, right? Harness the elements and vaporize them.

Utilize that evilness you harbor to hack, slash, and stab your enemies, and if that isn't enough, you know you're a wizard, right? Harness the elements and vaporize them. Metroidvania-inspired Design: Explore carefully-crafted locations and navigate intricate levels. Use your skills and elements to interact with the in-game world and unlock new paths.

Explore carefully-crafted locations and navigate intricate levels. Use your skills and elements to interact with the in-game world and unlock new paths. A Quest Called Revenge!: Face off against hordes of heroes, avoid devastating deadly traps, and solve increasingly problematic puzzles as you reclaim the halls of your castle from the filth that now lives within it!

Face off against hordes of heroes, avoid devastating deadly traps, and solve increasingly problematic puzzles as you reclaim the halls of your castle from the filth that now lives within it! The Wizard With a Mouth: It's not all about serious revenge, there's lots of room for funny moments and dialogue from the titular Evil Wizard and his foes.