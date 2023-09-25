Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: company of heroes, Feral Interactive, Relic Entertainment

Company Of Heroes Collection Announced For Nintendo Switch

Get all of the Company Of Heroes Collection titles in one collection for the Nintendo Switch as SEGA has a new set coming next month.

SEGA, Relic Entertainment, and Feral Interactive announced this past week that the Company Of Heroes Collection is coming for the Nintendo Switch. This is basically everything the team has ever released under the first title, including its two expansions – Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor. You'll lead American, British, Panzer Elite, and Wehrmacht forces through 41 different campaign settings, all with their own challenges, custom-built for Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the info and trailer below as it will be released on October 12.

"The game that redefined real-time strategy makes its Nintendo Switch debut in the Company of Heroes Collection — combining the World War II RTS classic and its two epic expansions into one explosive package. Master the challenging blend of fast-moving combat and squad-based tactics, and lead the charge with an all-new control scheme, custom-built for console commanders. Fight on either side — leading American, British, Panzer Elite, and Wehrmacht forces through their historic campaigns in the Battle of Normandy, or create custom battles and pit them against one another in the highly replayable Skirmish mode."

Spectacular Real-Time Strategy: Company of Heroes set the standard for modern real-time strategy with its demanding tactical combat and fast-paced, squad-based action.

Company of Heroes set the standard for modern real-time strategy with its demanding tactical combat and fast-paced, squad-based action. Equipped For Nintendo Switch: Packing a radically redesigned interface and optimized for both docked and handheld play, the Company of Heroes Collection is tailor-made for console.

Packing a radically redesigned interface and optimized for both docked and handheld play, the Company of Heroes Collection is tailor-made for console. The Complete Collection: From the base game's battles on the Normandy beaches, to the Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor expansions as the fighting moves inland, all three campaigns — totaling 41 missions — are present and correct.

From the base game's battles on the Normandy beaches, to the Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor expansions as the fighting moves inland, all three campaigns — totaling 41 missions — are present and correct. From D-Day To The Liberation Of Normandy: Command both Allied and Axis forces during the crucial engagements of Operation Overlord — the military campaign that spearheaded the liberation of France.

Command both Allied and Axis forces during the crucial engagements of Operation Overlord — the military campaign that spearheaded the liberation of France. Create Custom Battles: With two distinct battle types, four unique factions to command, a wealth of maps to choose from, and adjustable difficulty levels — Skirmish mode offers enormous replayability.

With two distinct battle types, four unique factions to command, a wealth of maps to choose from, and adjustable difficulty levels — Skirmish mode offers enormous replayability. Shape The Battlefield: Utilize destructible environments to give you a tactical advantage, disrupting enemy battle lines while redrawing your own to secure victory on your terms.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!