Let's Sing 2024 Reveals Full Track List For Launch
Check out the full list of songs that will be included in Let’s Sing 2024 when it launches, as well as DLC tracks you can purchase.
Developer Voxler and publisher Plaion revealed the full track list that will be coming to Let's Sing 2024 when the game is released this Fall. The team revealed all 20 tracks you'll be able to sing your heart out to, as well as 15 DLC tracks that will become available after launch. Which, it should be noted we still don't have a confirmed date for the game. In the meantime, you can read the list below and listen to it on their Spotify playlist.
"Whether you're a newcomer to karaoke or a Let's Sing aficionado, Let's Sing 2024 has everything you need: current smash hits, all-time classics, and modern chart toppers you can sing along to by yourself or with friends. There's also a plethora of new and exciting features and game modes, like the brand-new career mode to keep you entertained for hours and hours. The new online multiplayer mode, Let's Sing Fest, is for those keen on flexing their singing muscles in a friendly competition. Join a lobby with an endless loop of songs and try to get to the top of the leaderboard, with everyone singing the same songs at the same time."
Let's Sing 2024 Base Tracks
- BTS – Dynamite
- Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand
- Billie Eilish – Your Power
- Queen – Another One Bites The Dust
- Imagine Dragons – Bones
- Shawn Mendes – When You're Gone
- JVKE – Golden Hour
- SHAED – Trampoline
- Ace of Base – The Sign
- Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
- Marshmello & Jonas Brothers – Leave Before You Love Me
- Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)
- John Newman – Love Me Again
- David Bowie – Life On Mars?
- LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) – Thunderclouds
- Ava Max – Million Dollar Baby
- Rosa Linn – SNAP
- Ed Sheeran & Elton John – Merry Christmas
- Tom Odell – Another Love
- GAYLE – abc (nicer)
But that's not all. Additional songs are available to download for free through the voucher included along with each physical edition of Let's Sing 2024. For digital purchases, these songs will automatically be included in your download.
DLC Tracklist
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Meghan Trainor – Made You Look (Again)
- Miley Cyrus – Party in the USA
- Linkin Park – Lost
- Fleetwood Mac – Everywhere
- Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios
- Bebe Rexha – Heart Wants What It Wants
- P!nk – Never Gonna Not Dance Again
- Bailey Zimmerman – Rock And A Hard Place
- Luke Combs – The Kind Of Love We Make
- Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball
- David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson – Crazy What Love Can Do
- Pocahontas – Colors Of The Wind
- Anne-Marie & Niall Horan – Our Song
- Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed