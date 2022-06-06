Manor Lords Will Be Coming Out On Steam & GOG

Hooded Horse revealed they have a new Medieval city builder on the way as they'll be releasing Manor Lords onto PC for Steam and GOG. Developed by Slavic Magic, this is no ordinary city builder as it will come with large-scale tactical battles in which you will be able to create realistic towns that grow organically. You won't be spending minute-by-minute planting homes and businesses in various spots, they'll come eventually with growth. But you will be able to get into deeper real-time battles with warring factions that features infantry, cavalry, fortifications, and more. You can check out more about the game below as we're waiting for the team to give us some kind of release window, as it still says it's "TBA".

Manor Lords is a medieval strategy game that combines deep, organic, and realistic city building with large-scale, tactical battles. Manor Lords aims to provide a gridless, organic city-building experience with full freedom of placement and rotation, but utilizing snapping tools to make planning more comfortable. The building mechanic is motivated by the growth of real medieval towns and villages, where major trade routes and landscape often influenced how settlements shaped and developed. The seasons pass, the weather changes, towns can rise and fall to war, disease, or famine. While not set in an exact place and time to allow for a sandbox experience, the game is heavily influenced by the style and architecture of late XIV century Franconia. Common medieval tropes are avoided in favor of historical accuracy, in order to make the world feel authentic, colorful, and believable. Manor Lords aims to portray battles that feel real, with large-scale unit formations, morale, flanking, fatigue, weather conditions, and equipment all coming into play. Position your troops wisely. A smaller force can defeat a larger enemy, if commanded well.