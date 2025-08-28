Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Sun, Moonlighter 2, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Composer Christopher Larkin Announced For Moonlighter 2 Soundtrack

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault has revealed the soundtrack's composer, as Christopher Larkin has signed on for the music

Article Summary Christopher Larkin, famed for Hollow Knight, will compose the Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault soundtrack.

Moonlighter 2 blends action-RPG gameplay with roguelike elements and shop management mechanics.

Players explore dungeons, collect relics, sell loot, and help rebuild the village of Tresna from scratch.

Invest in village upgrades, customize your shop, and interact with unique townsfolk as you progress.

Indie game developer Digital Sun and publisher 11 Bit Studios have confirmed the composer for their upcoming game, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault. Taking the lead on the soundtrack will be Christopher Larkin, who some of you might know as the composer behind Hollow Knight which helped bring that game's score to life. With the announcement, the team released the video you see here, with the game's main theme on display so you get a sense of what 's to come. Enjoy the music as teh game willlaunch into Early Access on October 23, 2025.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Dive deep into Action-RPG with roguelike elements and a tale about new beginnings. With no coin to your name, you and the other townsfolk find yourselves stranded in the distant village of Tresna. Now, it's up to you to get back on your feet and turn your humble shop into the beating heart of the village's wealth. Explore dangerous dungeons, gather relics, sell them, and reinvest in your friends' establishments. Unlock new weapons, armor, shop decorations, and—more importantly—restore hope that things can one day turn around.

Strap on your trusty backpack, hone your weapons and venture into the unknown in search of new riches. The further you delve, the larger the treasure. Tread carefully, though. Let greed take hold, and you risk losing it all. After each escapade, you put your hard-earned loot on sale. That's where your shop-owner charm will shine. Decorate the layout of the shop floor, haggle for the best deals, and handle unexpected events to maximize your profits. Whether it's simple junk or shiny relics, everything has a price.

A merchant can only be as prosperous as their village. Invest in the townsfolks' establishments to obtain better weapons, armor, and upgrades. As the village thrives and grows more vibrant, new people (and money!) will be drawn towards your shop. Set a new home in the blob-brimming, vivid land of Tresna. Meet the locals, from the vigorous blacksmith to a witty witch, amongst many others! Be it upgrading gear, purchasing decorations, or loitering around, Tresna is a place you'll never want to leave.

