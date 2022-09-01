Conan Exiles: Age Of Sorcery Launches With New Trailer

Funcom has officially launched the latest expansion to Conan Exiles with Age Of Sorcery, and with it comes a brand new trailer. Magic will finally be incorporated into regular gameplay as you will roam around with a spellbook and the ability to cast certain rituals to help with your protection and attacks, but they come with a price as you will be corrupted. There are a ton of new additions to the game that comes with what is essentially the 3,0 update to the game, which you can check out in the latest trailer below as the update is live today!

Delve into dark sorcery and everything that comes with it: ritual sacrifice, summoning demons and undead, the ability to take to the sky in the clutches of a bat demon, conjure storms, turn invisible, and much more. Age of Sorcery marks the first update in an entirely new model for the game, one that allows for robust new gameplay and features to be added for free while players can support the game through paid cosmetics that are tied to a Battle Pass and item shop. Future updates will follow the theme of Ages and will always contain several chapters. Perhaps the biggest change players will immediately notice with this update is the amount of choice when building their character. Choose to sacrifice a portion of your life force for sorcery and corruption, be an indomitable barbarian, or dabble in both.

Also coming in Age of Sorcery is a huge attribute revamp with new perks, a dedicated building interface, creative mode to let you build without restrictions, a Battle Pass brimming with cosmetics, and a ton of other improvements. Will you be a corrupted sorcerer, mighty barbarian, or something in between? With the new attributes and perks, there are a lot of interesting new builds to explore. The Exiled Lands will never be the same. The Battle Pass consists exclusively of cosmetic items, which include sorcery-styled building pieces, armor, weapons, mounts, and much more! Complete challenges to level up your Battle Pass to earn rewards, some of which are free for everyone.