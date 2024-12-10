Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: dune, risk, Risk: Dune

Conquer Arrakis In Classic Tabletop Form With Risk: Dune

The world of Arrakis is yours for the taking, if you can do it with the right resources and pieces of land in the game Risk: Dune

Article Summary Risk: Dune combines iconic Risk gameplay with the epic world of Arrakis for sci-fi strategy fans.

Choose your faction, Atreides or Harkonnen, and control Arrakis in a desert showdown for spice.

Featuring sandworms and strategic alliances, this game offers a unique twist on classic Risk.

Available for $60, Risk: Dune includes detailed figures and components enhancing war on Arrakis.

The Op Games announced a brand new classic board game crossover today, as the world of Dune will make its way into the game of Risk. Simply called Risk: Dune, the game has taken all of the gameplay you know and love from the classic game of war and world domination and spliced in the setting, characters, factions, and more from the sci-fi franchise. Specifically from the film series directed by Denis Villeneuve. It makes for an interesting take on both franchises as you attempt to rule all of Arrakis. You can read more about the game below, as it's currently on sale both online and in select locations for $60.

Risk: Dune

Do you have what it takes to control Arrakis, the Imperium's most vital planet? Choose your side: Paul Atreides and his Fremen rebels or the Imperial-backed House Harkonnen. In this Head-to-Head Risk game, your fate rests in pivotal moments that could easily shift the victory to either side. Two or four players will vie for control of the desert planet Arrakis, where the precious spice melange fuels power struggles among rival factions, the Fremen rebels or the Imperial-backed House Harkonnen. Featuring the lurking sandworms and unique, strategic alliances, this game offers a fresh twist on the beloved RISK gameplay, combining tactical maneuvering with the rich lore of Frank Herbert's universe. Each side has a unique win condition. In the end, it is up to you to decide who shall claim control of Arrakis and, ultimately, the fate of the Imperium.

Dune Risk Game Board

35 Harkonnen Figure

24 Sardaukar Figures

20 Fremen Figures

16 Fedaykin Figures

1 Sandworm Figure

3 Wormsign Spotters

1 Dreadnought Token

1 Gurney Halleck Token

1 Family Atomics Token

Feyd-Rautha Standee

Paul Atreides Standee

4 Seitches

4 +1 Tokens

1 Lady Jessica Token

1 Lady Margot Token

30 Oppressors Command Cards

30 Rebel Command Cards

5 Dice

Rule Book

