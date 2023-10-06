Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: nintendo switch, Vertigo Gaming

Cook, Serve, Delicious! Comes To Nintendo Switch Next Week

Vertigo Games are bringing all of the cooking excitement of Cook, Serve, Delicious! over to the Nintendo Switch next Thursday.

Vertigo Gaming revealed they will officially release the original Cook, Serve, Delicious! for the Nintendo Switch next week. Everything you know and love from the original game is here for you to play, as you'll do your best to take on food challenges at neck-break speeds. The game is set to arrive on October 12, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer for the Switch version here.

"Cook, Serve, Delicious! is a deceptively easy game to learn but incredibly challenging to master as you progress from owning a rundown zero-star cafe into a five-star world-famous restaurant. Manage your restaurant on the Nintendo Switch as you balance out your menu with thirty foods and hundreds of recipes, compete in cooking television shows and mysterious tournaments, and upgrade your equipment while battling robbers, impatient customers, and lots more! You can also play local co-op as one person cooks and the other expedites the orders! Or have up to four players locally with the included "Battle Kitchen" expansion, featuring dozens of challenges and unlockable characters."

Tag Team Local Multiplayer – Grab some controllers and play up to four players locally as you take turns manning the chef station in Battle Kitchen. You only have fifteen seconds to cook, and five seconds to explain to the next cook what to do first! Good luck!

– Grab some controllers and play up to four players locally as you take turns manning the chef station in Battle Kitchen. You only have fifteen seconds to cook, and five seconds to explain to the next cook what to do first! Good luck! Strike Challenges – Take on twelve brand new challenges on your own or up to four players tag team with adjustable difficulty settings. Warning: these challenges can be extremely difficult!

– Take on twelve brand new challenges on your own or up to four players tag team with adjustable difficulty settings. Warning: these challenges can be extremely difficult! Endurance Mode – For one player or up to four Tag Team players, Endurance Mode has you making as many foods as possible perfectly, all while having to answer Chef Risotto's calls, switching out menu items, and upgrading them while you're cooking. How long can you last? Also includes the new eSports Endurance Challenge, an event that ups the difficulty to an extreme degree!

– For one player or up to four Tag Team players, Endurance Mode has you making as many foods as possible perfectly, all while having to answer Chef Risotto's calls, switching out menu items, and upgrading them while you're cooking. How long can you last? Also includes the new eSports Endurance Challenge, an event that ups the difficulty to an extreme degree! Co-op Campaign– Play the campaign mode with a friend using your current save! One person is the expediter, who must give orders to the chef and send them out when they're fully cooked, and the other is the chef, unable to choose orders but must cook or do anything the expediter gives them. Tag each other to switch positions on the fly, and make your way from a zero-star cafe to a five-star restaurant! (co-op can be enabled or disabled at any time in the main menu of the campaign mode).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!