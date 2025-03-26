Posted in: Games, Rogue Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cookie Cutter, Subcult Joint

Cookie Cutter Drops New Nintendo Switch Trailer Ahead of Launch

Get one more look at Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition with the latest trailer, as the game will launch on Nintendo Switch this week

Article Summary Watch the new Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition trailer for Nintendo Switch.

Join Cherry, a fierce android, on a revenge-filled Metroidvania adventure.

Explore a sprawling sci-fi dystopia, battling foes with brutal combat.

Uncover secrets, craft unique weapons, and dive into a 15-hour journey.

Developer Subcult Joint and publisher Rogue Games dropped one more trailer for Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition ahead of its launch on Nintendo Switch. If you weren't already aware, this is the complete version of the game with all of the content added since its original launch, only now on the Nintendo Switch so you can get your techno-pop-punk post-kawaii Metroidvania action on the go. Enjoy the trailer here as the game comes out on March 27.

Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition

The Void. The Matter. The Megastructure. A dystopian world with an egomaniac leader determined to unveil the secrets of the universe. INFONET promised a utopia built on the backs of tireless androids called Denzels. It was a lie. Two hundred years later, the planet is decaying, and the mysterious Red Seed has been stolen. Raz, a renegade mechanic, searches a hidden lab and discovers the Denzel Cherry, butchered and left for dead, clinging to life by sheer will alone. Her creator—and the love of her life, Doctor Shinji Fallon—has been taken by a demented sicko, and Cherry intends to make him—and anybody or anything who gets in her way—pay.

Cookie Cutter is unabashedly irreverent, violent, and risqué. Become Cherry, a badass android on a rage-filled and love-driven quest. To save her beloved creator, she'll explore and fight her way through a unique illustrated sci-fi dystopian world as she chainsaw-murders anybody who stands in her way. Fueled by love and powered by rage, join Cherry on a blood-soaked quest for revenge as she explores the massive Megastructure and eviscerates the armies of INFONET in an unforgettable over-the-top 2D platformer that breaks tropes and bones.

An epic, one-of-a-kind action-adventure / Metroidvania spanning 15-plus hours

Experience an emotional story full of quirky, lovable characters

Explore a gargantuan far-future world and uncover its countless secrets

Equip Cherry with a variety of new weapons like a chainsaw and unlock her ultra-powerful mecha form

Meet an insane cast of allies and enemies and gain access to gated areas of the expansive world

Engage in fast, responsive, satisfying combat, time counters perfectly, and execute violent brutals on enemies



Gorgeous hand-drawn 2D visuals look like an animated feature brought to life

