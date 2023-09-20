Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Core Keeper, Fireshine Games, Pugstorm

Core Keeper – Shimmering Frontier Arrives This October

Fireshine Games unveiled the latest update for Core Keeper, as you'll be getting Shimmering Frontier the first week of October.

Fireshine Games and developer Pugstorm revealed the latest update for Core Keeper, as Shimmering Frontier will drop this October. The game is still very much in Early Access on Steam, so technically, you're getting a piece of the game they would have added anyway for free. Along with some upgrades and improvements, you'll be getting new mechanics and places to explore, as well as new equipment to work with. We have the full rundown from the developers below, as well as a new trailer to check out, as the content will drop on October 4.

"Core Keeper – Shimmering Frontier takes explorers on a voyage deep within a new crystal-based biome, where they'll get to discover a brand new Solarite ore and craft brand-new equipment. Get to grips with the powerful Roofing Gadget, a new tool that can be used to crack through the ceiling above to create beams of sunlight, or wield the Obliteration Ray, a destructive laser drill that can mine through walls faster than any other equipment in the game. Keep your eyes peeled for new enemies, creatures, and characters, including the crystal-mimicking Mimite, creepy crawly Nilipede, and giant Crystal Snails roaming the frontier. Breed cattle to farm your own livestock, speak to the Crystal Merchant to discover brand new items to trade, and discover new Solarite-enhanced equipment, including an improved Mining Pick, Fishing Rod, Sword, and Crossbow."

"Put your combat skills to the test in all-new battle events, arena-based combat scenarios where the most courageous can walk away with impressive rewards. Find over 50 new pieces of armor and equipment, including the Larva Fang necklace capable of leeching HP from your enemies, a Trench Coat that increases your inventory space, and many more. Upgrade your gear for the very first time with the brand-new Upgrade Station to level up your favorite weapons and tools. Defeat the Atlantean Worm, a colossal new optional boss that lurks underwater in the Sunken Sea biome, and discover brand new weapons, including the new Razor Flake, Shard Club, and the gooey Slime Staff. Alongside the new content, players can expect to find a host of new quality of life improvements, including performance optimizations, improved water physics, new player customization options, six additional Steam achievements, and more."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!