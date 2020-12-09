Coriolis – The Third Horizon Receives The Last Cyclade Adventure

Free League Publishing has released a new adventure for Coriolis – The Third Horizon as The Last Cyclade has arrived for the game. This particular book is the second part of the campaign Mercy Of The Icons and includes two new full-length adventures called The Uharan Echo and In the Shadow of the Zenith. The book also includes four new adventure locations for those who are looking for a new point to start with as well as Mission generator tables to create original adventures not in the book. Plus, in-depth background information for the Gamemaster to access in a hurry. You can read more about the book below as the book is available for around $40.

Street reporters call it The Mysticides. Scores of mystics have been found dead, or disappeared without a trace. Who is hunting the mystics of Coriolis? And why? When a friend of the player characters disappears, it becomes personal. Can they solve the mystery before it is too late? Emissary Lost is the first part in the epic Mercy of the Icons campaign for the award-winning Coriolis – The Third Horizon roleplaying game. The struggle for the Horizon has started – only the Icons themselves know how it will end. Contents of the 232 page full-color hardback book: A detailed background of the events and plots that threaten the balance of the Third Horizon. In the Wake of the Martyr – an investigative scenario based on Coriolis station. The hunt for clues will bring the characters to the bustling Ozone Plaza, to the decadent elites in the Spire, and deep down into the darkness of the Cellar. The Kuan Connection, the second scenario in the book, takes the characters down to the surface of planet Kua. There, they will follow a trail of blood through the jungles, immerse themselves in the violent politics of the Zenithian colonies, and search for answers in the shadow of the mighty Monolith. A number of maps and handouts, depicting Coriolis station, planet Kua, and important documents. A scenario generator that can be used to provide countless hours of play once the pre-made scenarios are completed.