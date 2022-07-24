CORSAIR Launches New UHD 4K & QHD 240Hz Xeneon Monitors

CORSAIR revealed a new set of gaming monitors this week in the form of the UHD 4K and the QHD 240Hz Xeneon Monitors. Adding two new designs to their line, you have an option of how you'd like to view your gaming and media on PC, depending in you prefer having UHD 4K resolution gaming or QHD running at a smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Both of which have been designed to be as sleek as possible, with he options of being mounted for a gaming desk, and adding in functionality with other products from the company. The UHD is running for $1,000 while the QHD is going for $700. You can read more about both monitors below.

Now gamers and creators alike can experience gorgeous 4K visuals on the Xeneon 32UHD144's ultra-slim, 32-inch 3840×2160 IPS LED display, perfectly complementing the monitor's vivid colors and realism made possible by Quantum Dot technology with 100% sRGB and 100% Adobe RGB color space. Now with HDR600, the Xeneon 32UHD144 is capable of a wide brightness range and color gamut, for greater detail in the darkest and brightest scenes. Equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C, and an integrated USB 3.1 hub to expand your connectivity, the Xeneon 32UHD144 helps keep your connections tidy with RapidRoute cable management built into its stylish die-cast aluminum stand.

If getting the smoothest image with a high refresh rate is your top priority, the Xeneon 32QHD240 is just what you're looking for. Its 32-inch 2560×1440 IPS LED panel delivers a terrific image, while its 240Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time handily keeps up with the impressively high frame rates that modern graphics cards are capable of outputting. The Xeneon 32QHD240 also features Quantum Dot technology and the extensive brightness range of HDR600, and connects using USB Type-C, 2x HDMI 2.0, or DisplayPort 1.4.

Both new Xeneon monitors are AMD FreeSync Premium certified and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, ensuring synchronized visuals with your graphics card for smooth images, less screen tearing, and low input latency. Lastly, enjoy your monitor worry-free thanks to CORSAIR's Zero Dead Pixel guarantee and the Xeneon's three-year warranty.