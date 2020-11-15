CORSAIR Launches The VENGEANCE a7200 Series Gaming PC

CORSAIR revealed a brand new Gaming PC this past week as the company launched the VENGEANCE a7200 onto the public. This is the first unit from the company to offer the new AMD Ryzen 5000-Series CPU, which has been coupled with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000-Series GPU, and is supported by a range of components from the company. We got the details and a couple of images from the unit for you below, as prices vary depending on what you decide to pack this tower with.

The fourth generation of AMD's Ryzen processors with Zen 3 architecture is here, taking both single-threaded and multi-threaded performance to new heights. Available in configurations with up to a 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series is able to power through complex tasks, intense gaming, and demanding applications with ease. Amazing 3D gaming and content creation performance is driven by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000-Series graphics up to a GeForce RTX 3080, delivering amazingly realistic graphics and silky-smooth frame rates even when playing at maximum detail at 4K. The VENGEANCE a7200 Series is ready to game and stream with custom-tuned, low-noise cooling and brilliant RGB lighting, built into a versatile CORSAIR 4000D AIRFLOW mid-tower case. Featuring outstanding cooling with an H100i RGB PRO XT cooler to keep its Ryzen 5000-Series CPU in check and six SP RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology for directed airflow, the VENGEANCE a7200 Series is completed with 32GB of VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4 memory, an RM750 80 PLUS Gold power supply, a 1TB MP600 M.2 NVMe SSD, and a 2TB HDD. With updated configurations featuring the latest bleeding-edge offerings from AMD and NVIDIA, the new CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series raises the bar once again for gaming and streaming-ready CORSAIR PCs.