CORSAIR Reveals Several New Elgato Stream Deck Items

CORSAIR has revealed several new items from Elgato tied to the Steam Deck line, as they branch it out in new and different ways

CORSAIR revealed a few new items for the Elgato Stream Deck during Computex 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan, this week. First off, the two sides have come together to intergrate the Stream Deck tech into the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE gaming mouse, giving those who use this behemoth of a piece the ability to program their deck options into the thumb pad for easier access. Second, the team introduced a number of innovations in how you can add to or incorporate different items better into your streaming setup, including these awesome Deck Modules, as well as a Network Dock for easier use. We have more details from the team about everything they showed off.

Elgato Stream Deck Innovations

Stream Deck Modules

First up is Stream Deck Module, a barebones version of the lauded consumer product that enables hobbyists, entrepreneurs, and manufacturers to embed the iconic technology in their projects, instead of allocating months or even years to developing a control interface from scratch. Available in 6, 15, and 32-key variations, the module comes housed in a durable aluminum chassis that's ready to drop straight into a custom mount, machine, or product. Like its retail counterparts, Stream Deck Module is compatible with Stream Deck software and third-party apps, while comprehensive documentation removes the guesswork for makers and manufacturers to bring their big ideas to life—faster, smarter, and without compromise.

Network Dock for Stream Deck

Elgato's new Network Dock unlocks wired Ethernet connectivity for Stream Deck devices, empowering users to extend their control surface beyond the desktop to custom installations, remote stations, and more. Whether mounted to a desk or slotted into Stream Deck XL's stand, the dock supports both PoE and non-PoE networks, while IP configuration is easily handled directly on-device. It's another major step toward unlocking Stream Deck's full potential—anywhere it is needed.

Virtual Stream Deck

Perhaps the most transformative of all, Virtual Stream Deck (VSD) is a software-only version of Stream Deck that brings powerful, customizable control to any screen. Users can create fully interactive control pads anywhere on their desktop—fixed in place for quick access or summoned with a mouse click or hotkey. It makes Stream Deck more accessible than ever, putting Elgato's iconic platform in every corner of a user's workspace. Initially launching exclusively for owners of Stream Deck hardware and select Corsair peripherals, like the Xeneon Edge and the Scimitar Elite WE SE Mouse, Virtual Stream Deck will soon roll out to more devices, unlocking intelligent control across touchscreens, mice, keyboards, and beyond.

Scissor Keys

Rounding out the announcements is a scissor-switch key variant of Stream Deck MK.2, a faster, crisper alternative to the iconic membrane design. With shorter travel and sharper actuation, these new switches offer enhanced speed and precision for high-frequency tasks and quick hands. The tighter, more responsive feel also lends itself to typing-style interactions, paving the way for new use cases that benefit from rapid, multi-layered input and control.

Stream Deck Ecosystem

Stream Deck has grown from a creator tool into a powerful platform—one that adapts to any workflow, scales with ambition, and invites innovation across industries. This new wave of launches marks a shift: control is no longer confined to a device or a desk. Elgato is expanding what Stream Deck can be, and where it can go. With modular hardware, open documentation, and deeply integrated software, makers, businesses, and creators now have the freedom to build smarter workflows, reimagine what control looks like, and where it belongs.

Scimitar Elite Wireless SE x Elgato

Starting today, Scimitar Elite Wireless SE owners can map Stream Deck actions directly to their mouse's 12-button Key Slider™. Additionally, they unlock Virtual Stream Deck, clickable shortcuts that can be freely positioned on-screen or accessed via hotkey. It's all fully customizable in Stream Deck software, with access to hundreds of plugins and profiles on Elgato Marketplace. This gives Scimitar Elite Wireless SE powerful new versatility, transforming it from an MMO favorite into a powerful productivity tool.

Stream Deck integration also unlocks Elgato's Marketplace, a powerful resource where creators can discover many free digital assets, all in one convenient website. From plugins to graphics to voice effects, Marketplace offers creators new ways to personalize their favorite Elgato devices, like Stream Deck. This collaboration between CORSAIR and Elgato marks the first step in a new initiative. Starting in 2025, CORSAIR brands will be more actively pursuing natural synergies and collaborations that will take CORSAIR customers' user experiences, capabilities, and satisfaction to the next level.

