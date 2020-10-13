CORSAIR Reveals The K60 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

This morning, CORSAIR revealed a brand new product to their gaming line with the K60 RGB PRO Mechanical gaming keyboard. The big thing about this one that separates it from others is that it is the first from the company to feature Cherry Viola keyswitches. Which are designed to give both a better keystroke as well as a vibrant color scheme without taking anything from the gaming side. You can check out all the options at this link as the company has revealed multiple versions of the K60.

Equipped with new Cherry Viola keyswitches, the K60 RGB PRO offers gamers the precision, feel, and reliability made possible by mechanical keyswitches. Created by CHERRY, the inventor of the mechanical keyswitch, the new ViolaA keyswitches utilize a patented self-cleaning V-Shape contact system and a two-stage, CrossLinear activation. The result is a smooth linear keypress and a satisfying fast reset ready to take on whatever your fingers can throw at it.

Topped by sturdy and stylish brushed aluminum, the K60 RGB PRO continues the CORSAIR legacy of streamlined looks and battle-tested durability. Vibrant dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, with custom keycaps for an enhanced underglow, illuminates your desktop in rich, customizable color. The K60 RGB PRO's full range of colors and RGB lighting effects are unlocked with CORSAIR iCUE software, synchronizing with all iCUE-compatible CORSAIR devices for spectacular system-wide displays. iCUE also offers in-depth personalization, such as key remaps and custom macro programming, to make K60 RGB PRO your own, while iCUE game integrations enable all iCUE compatible devices to dynamically react to in-game actions and events when playing select games.

The K60 RGB PRO also delivers a range of premium features that have long defined CORSAIR mechanical gaming keyboards. Full N-key rollover ensures that every keypress registers precisely as intended, and Windows Key Lock mode guarantees that you'll never interrupt your game at crucial moments. Convenient keyboard shortcuts control media playback, volume, and onboard lighting effects on-the-fly, keeping you focused and immersed.