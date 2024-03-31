Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Spike Chunsoft, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Reveals Gameplay In Latest Video

Bandai Namco recently released a video for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, showing off the characters and gameplay you'll expect to see.

Earlier this month, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft showed off new footage from Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, as we got a better look at the gameplay to come. In case you weren't already aware of it, the game aims to elevate the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi to an entirely new level, and based on the video above, it looks like they've done a pretty decent job of that. The nearly 13 minutes worth of footage shows off a battle between Goku and Vegeta that has the real-fight feeling of that series, and some of the footage they show us from various parts of the game appears to capture the heart. They also show off several of the characters that will be in this one, including an extra-ripped Master Roshi at Max Power. Enjoy the footage as we're still waiting for them to give us a release window, which we assume will be announced this Summer.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques. Unleash the fighting spirit within you and take the fight to arenas that crumble and react to your power as the battle rages on. Shake the earth. Break the heavens. Make yours the destructive power of the strongest fighters ever to appear in Dragon Ball! Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks. Step into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your most devastating attacks, watch the environment respond with stunning realism. Leave a trail of destruction in your wake as you battle to your heart's content.

