Cozy Platformer Batography Arrives in Late January

Do you like photography and cozy video games featuring animals? Well, Batography will be released on Steam in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Discover Batography, a cozy animal-themed game launching on Steam January 20

Play as a bat capturing the moon's beauty through photography in a charming town

Navigate puzzles, help sassy animals, and collect mooncakes in this whimsical adventure

Developed by solo dev Martin Stradling, Batography began as a family project

Indie game developer and publisher SporkTank revealed their new game Batography will be released in a couple of weeks. If you like cozy games that feature animals and photography, this will be up your alley, as you basically play as a photographic bat flying around, trying to take a full photo of the moon in various settings. Basically, it's a puzzler of sorts, while you also have to navigate and figure things out to get the best shot possible. We have more details below as the game arrives on January 20 on Steam.

Batography

Play as a curious bat on his mission to take a full fledged photo of the moon. Explore a sleepy moonlit town, filled with cozy (and sassy) animal inhabitants. Run, climb, and glide your way around to help them with their tasks. Make friends and collect mooncakes on your way to the moon! Bato's language is photography! Snap photos to solve puzzles and communicate with the townsfolk. Progress to the end in time to take a photo of the full moon! Run, Climb, Glide and Snap your way through an array of obstacles while interacting with the cheeky characters in the neighbourhood. Can you collect all the moon cakes?

SporkTank is primarily made up of solo developer Martin Stradling, and Batography was developed as a way to get his younger cousins involved in game development. The game was developed as a small side project whilst working on the upcoming Rita, which was chosen for the PAX Aus Indie Showcase.

"While working on Rita (a game heavily inspired by family), I thought it would be nice to get a project that was actually created with family on to Steam!" Martin shared, "So here it is, a beautiful little side-scroller with sassy characters and some hidden extras. I hope you enjoy!"

