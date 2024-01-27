Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bitmap Galaxy, Grindstone, Preserve

Cozy Puzzle Nature-Builder Title Preserve Announced

Grindstone unveiled their latest game on the way as you'll get cozy with nature as you try to create something new in Preserve.

Article Summary Bitmap Galaxy & Grindstone reveal cozy game Preserve, coming this Summer for PC.

Design sustainable ecosystems on a hex grid with various biomes and monuments.

Puzzle nature-building gameplay with multiple modes, including creative & photo options.

Introducing vertical expansion and distinguishing natural wonders via card upcycle system.

Indie game developer Bitmap Galaxy and publisher Grindstone revealed their latest game, Preserve, which is on the way sometime this Summer for PC. The game will have you designing an ecosystem that is sustainable on a hexagonal grid, building up the surrounding areas with different biomes and special monuments that define them, as well as seeing nature flourish with different plants and animals that come to live in the area. The game has goals, but not a ton of them as you will work at your own pace to create this area however you see fit, all with the overall idea of making it an enriched environment for everyone. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait for them to give us a confirmed release date.

Preserve

Preserve is a puzzle nature-building game that takes players on a journey into a harmonious ecosystem. The objective is to foster and sustain a thriving and diverse biome, where each component coexists in symbiotic harmony. By utilizing strategic thinking and a keen eye for balance, players are granted the power to position a wide array of plants and animals, curating an environment that caters to their preferences and aspirations. Vertical map expansion – In Preserve, you can expand the map not only horizontally, but you also possess the ability to stack layers of nature, forming a vertical network of interconnected habitats.

Diverse biome habitats – From forests and savannas to Caribbean reefs, each biome will have its own unique set of plants, animals, and environmental challenges to discover and overcome.

– From forests and savannas to Caribbean reefs, each biome will have its own unique set of plants, animals, and environmental challenges to discover and overcome. Multiple Game Modes – Besides regular harmony and puzzle game modes, creative mode lets you build the land without limitations, and photo mode allows you to capture and share your creations at the end of each session.

– Besides regular harmony and puzzle game modes, creative mode lets you build the land without limitations, and photo mode allows you to capture and share your creations at the end of each session. Natural Wonders – Nothing can beautify your map more than natural wonders like the snowy Alps, lavender fields or redwood forests, which you can acquire thanks to a unique card upcycle system.

