UFC 5 Adds Several New Additions Ahead Of UFC 300

EA Sports has added nine new fighters to UFC 5, as well as laid out a road map that will be 25 new fighters over the next three months.

Article Summary UFC 5 game update introduces nine new fighters, expanding ahead of UFC 300.

34 fighters to join the UFC 5 roster over Spring, with updates in April, May, and June.

Highlights include Geoff “Handz of Steel” Neal and Diego Lopes's debut in UFC 5.

EA Sports promises the most significant and extensive roster expansion in the series.

EA Sports has released a new update to UFC 5 this week, as they have added nine new fighters to the game ahead of UFC 300 and revealed their plans for the rest of Spring. The game will basically be getting a complete roster upgrade over the next few months, starting with the nine people you see below. Another nine will be added later this month, and then another 16 fighters between May and June. This is not only the most expansive roster addition they have made to the game, but the most significant in the entire series, as you're getting 34 new options over the course of three months. We have more details about them below, and more detailed notes on their website, as you can play with the first nine right now.

UFC 5 – Spring Roster Update

Ahead of UFC 300 in just a few weeks, UFC 5 will be adding the next nine additional rostered fighters – from the surging newcomer Diego Lopes and his explosive submissions to the highly anticipated addition of Geoff "Handz of Steel" Neal and his fight-ending strikes. The first nine fighters being added include:

Movsar Evloev (#5 FEATHERWEIGHT)

Brendan Allen (#6 MW)

Marina Rodriguez (#6 WSW)

Muhammed Mokaev (#7 FLYWEIGHT)

Serghei Spivac (#9 HW)

Geoff Neal (#10 WW)

Umar Nurmagomedov (#10 BW)

Tracy Cortez (#11 WFW)

Diego Lopes

In addition to the nine immediately available fighters, over 20 additional fighters will be released in the coming months. These fighters include:

Late April

Matheus Nicolau (#5 FLYWEIGHT)

Virna Jandiroba (#5 WSW)

Manel Kape (#6 FLYWEIGHT)

Natalia Silva (#8 WFW)

Nassourdine Imavov (#8 MW)

Marcin Tybura (#8 HW)

Stephen Erceg (#10 FLYWEIGHT)

"MVP" Michael Page (#13 WW)

Drew Dober (#15 LW)

May

Roman Dolidze (#9 MW)

Benoît Saint Denis (#11 LW)

Anthony Hernandez (#12 MW)

June

Pannie Kianzad (#9 WBW)

Loopy Godínez (#10 WSW)

Norma Dumont (#11 WBW)

Tagir Ulanbekov (#12 FLYWEIGHT)

Alexandr Romanov (#13 HW)

Mario Bautista (#13 BW)

Chris Curtis (#14 MW)

Jonathan Martinez (#14 BW)

Caio Borralho (#15 MW)

Kayla Harrison

Michel Pereira

Joaquin Buckley (#11 WW)

Randy Brown

