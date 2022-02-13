Age Of Sigmar Path To Glory Report 3: Maggotkin Vs. Seraphon

Hello, players and fans of Age of Sigmar, Games Workshop's fantasy wargame set in the Warhammer universe! I have been in the midst of a Path to Glory narrative campaign at Just Games Rochester and have had a fair few games at the 600-point bracket with the Maggotkin of Nurgle. During my most recently documented game, I was pitted against a Stormcast Eternals warband, but one that differed from the warband I faced off against in the first week of the campaign. On the Sunday bridging those two games, I squared off against a host of undead led by the Soulblight Gravelords and one very angry Vampire Lord.

This week, I faced the Seraphon, a band of lizardfolk, commanded by Philip, a player who, despite being pretty new to Age of Sigmar, managed to whip up an interesting 600-point army for the campaign. Our battleplan for this game was Breakthrough, a game in which one player tries to hold off the other from advancing to their table edge for as long as they can. When we rolled off to determine who was going to attempt the breakthrough, I won the roll and chose to stave off the Seraphon threat with my Maggotkin army.

As can be seen in the picture above, Philip's Seraphon army had a fairly restrictive deployment zone, in that everything had to not only be on his half of the board but also 12" away from my territory (the flanking tiles roughly demarcated by the Feculent Gnarlmaws I set up as the custodian in this scenario). Philip had a lot of models in his five units, which were the following:

Army Faction: Seraphon

– Army Type: Coalesced

– Army Subfaction: Koatl's Claw

– Triumphs: Bloodthirsty LEADER

Saurus Scar-Veteran on Cold One (110)* BATTLELINE

Saurus Guard (115)*

Saurus Guard (115)*

Saurus Knights (110)*

Saurus Warriors (105)* CORE BATTALIONS:

*Battle Regiment TOTAL POINTS: (555/600)

Meanwhile, my deployment consisted of the same three units that I'd been taking for this entire time: "Felch" (my Lord of Blights warlord), a unit of Plague Drones, and "The Stench", a regiment of five Putrid Blightkings who, being remarkably seasoned veterans, had gained Fleet of Foot and Unnatural Regeneration as veteran abilities (you can read more about the loadout in my previous weekly entries about this campaign).

This game saw Philip taking the first and second turns, while I took the third. Truth be told, due to a smattering of purely unlucky rolls on Philip's part, Philip only managed to do 3 damage to any of my units this game, while meanwhile, I slew everything he had except for three Saurus Knights. We were playing to the objective the entire time, and while Philip tried taking an opening in the leftmost flank to sneak a unit of Saurus Guards through, a combination of At The Double and my Fleet of Foot activation ensured the Blightkings could get from the center arterial, where they took down the first unit of Guards, to that back-passage and defeat the second. This also clogged that exit to make sure the Knights could not proceed either.

As for the Plague Drones, they showed their worth in this battle by defeating the Saurus Warrior unit in full within one battle round (although the Diseased mechanic helped a ton). During Round 2, they also took down Philip's general (again, aided quite a bit by disease rolls). With all of this in consideration, Philip took a tactical withdrawal during his third hero phase, meaning I took the Major Victory for the fourth week in a row.

In the Aftermath, I scored 9 glory points and paid 2 more to complete a second round of the Defend Your Realm quest, for a total of 17 glory points earned this game, and a total of 20 points to work with. No casualties or injuries were suffered which, to be frank, came as a surprise to me. Having completed my fourth quest, I aim to Search for the Artefact known as the Splithorn Helm this week (more on that in a moment). Regardless, the exploration roll served fruitless for me, as a roll of 23 meant I would be able to add a Monster to my limits. I have no use for an additional Monster unit in this army yet, so I retained my glory points for the hiring process, in which I paid 6 glory points for a second unit of Putrid Blightkings, which is an investment for later brackets.

Felch, the aforementioned Lord of Blights who has been doing so swimmingly as of late, has decided he could use a bit of time on sabbatical. He has since put up his Splithorn Helm (although in an undisclosed location) and retired from his duties as my Maggotkin warlord for now. His replacement? Why, none other than the illustrious Great Unclean One known as Daisy Hyacinth Sh!tmonger III, who he believes will do his post utmost justice of the filthiest persuasion.

The next four weeks of Age of Sigmar play will consist of 1000-point games. My Path to Glory list is already compiled for these games, with the amorphous and ephemeral nature of the Daemons of Nurgle. Will the luck I've been exhibiting end next week? Who is to say? Nevertheless, I look forward to the next bracket overall.

Are you excited as well? Are these Path to Glory campaign reports enjoyable for you? Have I perhaps inspired you to play more Age of Sigmar or perhaps any other games by Games Workshop? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!