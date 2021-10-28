Blizzard Has Launched The Closed Beta For Diablo Immortal

Blizzard Entertainment has officially launched the closed beta for Diablo Immortal today as they test out the game's features. Along with all of the regular game features, players will also have a chance to mess around with the new Necromancer class to see how they like it. You can read more about it below and check out more detailed notes on the new class here.

As with previous Diablo Immortal public tests, Closed Beta will only be available on Android and in select regions where a limited number of players will be able to participate. Those lucky adventurers who are invited to the Beta will receive a notification from Google Play soon with details on how they can login and jump into the action. Starting at 5pm Pacific Time today, Closed Beta servers will be open in Canada, where local players are able to test Diablo Immortal for the very first time, and in Australia. In the coming weeks we will also open servers in Korea, Japan, and China, where the game test build will be available in local languages. Tons of updates and brand-new content is coming to the Diablo Immortal Closed Beta, including: A new playable class – The Necromancer. Reanimate corpses to create an army of the dead while inflicting curses and pestilence upon the enemies of Sanctuary.

PvP and PvE updates. The game's popular faction based PvP & PvE system, The Cycle of Strife, is now enhanced with a 30×1 battle called Challenge of the Immortal; Ladders are being added to the 8v8 Battleground PvP system; A new end-game gear system, Set items, is introduced; Players will now be able to challenge the Helliquary raid bosses with up to 8 total players; and more!

Controller Support. Players will be able to experience a preview of controller support for Diablo Immortal.

Optional In-Game Purchases. In Closed Beta, we will be enabling optional in-game purchases to gain valuable feedback from our community and test the functionality. All player progress will be wiped at the end of the Closed Beta, and any purchases will be converted to equivalent in-game credits and available in Diablo Immortal at launch.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Diablo Immortal | Closed Beta Trailer (https://youtu.be/Ki5CKuBA6r0)