Crash Bandicoot Has Received A Special Bundle For 25th Anniversary

Activision appears to be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Crash Bandicoot in a fun way as they have released a special bundle. The company is essentially releasing five full games in one amazing package, as you can snag the first three games in the franchise all remastered in the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, as well as Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, and get your racing fix with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. All of them have been packed into The Crash Bandicoot CRASHiversary bundle and the Crash Bandicoot Quadriliogy bundle, which are not currently available digitally on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It's a pretty good deal to get everything in one pack, provided you haven't already spent the cash to collect everything over the past couple of years individually. We have more about each game below and you can check out the trailer.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: Spin, jump, wump and repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped. Relive all your favorite Crash moments in their fully remastered graphical glory. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time: Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Master new abilities with the four Quantum Masks. Play new level types including N. Verted Levels, Flashback Tapes and Alternate Timelines. Team up or compete with friends locally in Pass N. Play and Bandicoot Battle modes. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: It's the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully remastered and revved up. Start your engines with the original game modes, characters and tracks. Race to glory with additional characters, karts, tracks and arenas from beyond CTR. Crash the competition with online play

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Story and Catch Up (https://youtu.be/3UJkhQJ4t2Y)