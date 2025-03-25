Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Neowiz | Tagged: anne of green gables, Oh My Anne, ROUND8

Oh My Anne Launches New Rilla's Storybook Event

Oh My Anne has a new event happening this week, as the Rilla’s Storybook event will bring a new story to the match-three puzzler

Article Summary Oh My Anne launches Rilla's Storybook event with new storyline and match-three puzzles.

Explore Anne's motherhood tales and unlock stories by earning in-game currency.

New "The Secret of the Mansion" storyline chosen by community feedback.

Exclusive item coupons available on Oh My Anne's official Instagram account.

Neowiz and developer ROUND8 have released a new update this morning for the mobile game Oh My Anne, as players will explore the new content from Rilla's Storybook. If you're not already aware of it, the game harkens back to the Anne of Green Gables stories, meshing them with the puzzle mechanics. This new event will give you a fresh take on many of the stories found in the beloved classic. We have more info here as the event is now live.

Rilla's Storybook

Join Anne as she takes on motherhood to share magical stories from her youth with her daughter, Rilla. This update also introduces a new storyline called "The Secret of the Mansion," which follows Anne, her friend Diana, and Diana's sister, Minnie May, on a heartfelt adventure. The storyline was chosen based on user feedback from a recent social poll, with more community-supported content to come in the future. To unlock Rilla's Storybook, players need to earn in-game currency through the match-three puzzle gameplay. Each unlocked tale is saved in a storybook format, allowing a variety of charming stories to be revisited at any time. This special content will be available until Wednesday, April 16. Exclusive item coupons to enhance the experience will also be available through the game's official Instagram account.

Oh My Anne

Experience the life of Anne Shirley in Avonlea, as you immerse yourself in calming match-three puzzles and the joy of renovating the historic Green Gables. Every chapter unlocks a part of Anne's heartwarming encounters and house makeovers. Join Anne as she discovers life's unexpected moments of romance, friendship, and challenges. Witness her burgeoning relationships with Avonlea's townspeople and her transformative journey. Engage in match-three puzzles to restore and decorate various rooms. Decorate with a wide array of interior items, from antique tables to ovens and garden benches! Bring warmth and joy back to her home and spread cheer to everyone around.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!