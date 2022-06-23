Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin Coming In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG has announced the release date of the next main series expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. This set, which will focus on Origin Forme Giratina and Hisuian Zoroark, will come out on September 9th, 2022. It will likely be the penultimate set in the Sword & Shield block. Let's take a look at what cards will be appearing in the set.

The Pokémon TCG writes:

In Sword & Shield—Lost Origin, the Lost Zone gameplay mechanic will make its Sword & Shield Series debut and is expected to shake up the Pokémon TCG metagame. The Lost Zone is similar to the discard pile, but players will not be able to recover these cards during gameplay. Lost Zone cards such as Giratina VSTAR will feature a shadowy aura emanating from the artwork.

Very cool. We have yet to see Giratina VSTAR but I expect to see the Japanese version soon, as Japan's equivalent set Lost Abyss will be out sooner than Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. You can expect a preview series featuring those cards to begin soon here at Bleeding Cool.

The press release continues:

Furthermore, Sword & Shield—Lost Origin will be based on the popular Pokémon Legends: Arceus video game and feature more Hisuian Pokémon, including Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR and Hisuian Goodra VSTAR, as well as Radiant Pokémon such as Radiant Gardevoir. Radiant Pokémon feature Shiny Pokémon illustrated in etched artwork and tend to have a powerful Ability or attack.

Now these cards we have seen. The last Japanese set, Dark Phantasma, will also be adapted by Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. All of the above cards are in that set, and you can look back at our preview series showcasing that amazing artwork right here.

Finally, we get an idea of the set breakdown

Noteworthy cards from the expansion include: Three new Radiant Pokémon Six Pokémon VSTAR 14 Pokémon V and one Pokémon VMAX 30 cards with artwork featuring fan-favorite Trainers and Pokémon in the Trainer Gallery subset

I'm thrilled to see the Trainer Gallery subset continue. It seems as if we're going to get one in every set until the end of the Sword & Shield block.

How does this set look to you? I'm a huge fan of the Pokémon featured and can't wait to start ripping packs. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for openings as we get closer to the release date and don't forget that the special Pokémon GO expansion will release in just a few days from now.