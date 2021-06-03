Is The Pokémon TCG Reprinting Sun & Moon Base Set?

Speculation has been spreading about a possible reprint of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon. This has taken many collectors off guard, as this is not a recent set. The Sun & Moon base set, which introduced GX cards and revolutionized the way that the TCG handled Secret Rares, originally came out in 2016. Now, it's showing up for retailers to order again as if it's a new product… but is this a true reprint? Let's dig in.

One thing that is interesting to note is that there have been no reports of Sun & Moon booster boxes. What we're seeing retailers reporting is that they are able to order Elite Trainer Boxes of this older Pokémon TCG product. While this could still mean that there has been a reprint of this product alone like we saw last year with the Sun & Moon: Unified Minds hangers, what is more likely is that there is a newly available wave of these that had already been printed in the past.

Sun & Moon was massively printed by the Pokémon TCG when it was current, and we currently see packs of it show up frequently in collection boxes along with the latest expansions. All of this to say, I wouldn't take this upcoming wave as a harbinger of Sun & Moon era reprints to come. If that does happen, fantastic! But hopes that high have a long way to fall. Instead, take it as an opportunity to get one of these Elite Trainer Boxes at a much fairer price than what is currently seen online.

For those curious about the set, packs are still frequently available at local game stores and, as mentioned before, in current collection boxes. The set's top cards are Umbreon Full Art and Rainbow Rare, Espeon Full Art and Rainbow Rare, Lillie Full Art, and Solgaleo Full Art and Rainbow Rare. There are no hugely valuable cards in the set as with later Sun & Moon era expansions of the Pokémon TCG, but I think it's a fun set that's absolutely worth buying an ETB of if you get the chance.