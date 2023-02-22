Peppa Pig: World Adventures Releases New Teaser Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Peppa Pig: World Adventures before the game is released on March 17th, 2023.

Outright Games has released a new teaser trailer for Peppa Pig: World Adventures, as the game slowly winds its way toward a mid-March release. It's been a minute since we've heard about this title, as the team is collaborating with Hasbro to take you on a new journey with our favorite British pig. Watch her travel the world with her family as you go off and help her explore, solve puzzles, and take in the world around her in this half-adventurous half-educational game. Enjoy the trailer before it comes out for PC and all three major consoles on March 17th, 2023.

"Play in the bigger, wider world of Peppa Pig, and bring your whole family into the story! New York City is calling – and so are Paris, Australia, London, and a world tour of other fun places! You and your friend Peppa can make pizza in Italy, walk down Hollywood Boulevard, sail on a cruise ship together, and more. There are new characters to meet, exciting quests to try, and countless accessories to dress up with! Become a cat, a kangaroo, a goat, a donkey, or whatever you choose! Turn your family into Peppa Pig characters too, including your brothers, sisters, and grownups, to make them a part of your story. Build your own home in Peppa Pig's neighborhood, and display the souvenirs and items you collect around the world to make your family's house dazzling and different. Make a splash all over the world as you play with Peppa – and don't forget your wellies!"

Create characters for you and your whole family.

Visit New York, Paris, London and beyond.

Chat and play with all your favourite Peppa Pig characters.

Arrange your home and collectibles however you like.

Visit a skyscraper, sail a ship, hunt for treasure and more!