New Roguelike Deckbuilder Insider Trading Releases Free Demo

Controlt he stock market with the use of several insane cards and items in Insider Trading, which has a free demo available now

Article Summary Insider Trading is a roguelike deckbuilder where you manipulate the stock market for big wins or losses.

Every card played causes real-time market surges or crashes, making strategic risk-taking crucial.

Choose from unique characters, each with distinct playstyles and starting decks to master the market flow.

The free demo is available on Steam now, with a full Insider Trading release planned for Q1 2025.

Indie game developer and publisher Naiive has released a free demo for their latest game, Insider Trading. This game is to the stock market what Balatro is to poker, as you'll use a combination of cards, items, and decision-making to determine whether or not you have a good or bad market every day. Most of which has been geared toward you cheating the market by any means possible. The game has a free demo out now on Steam, with plans to release the full game sometime in Q1 2025.

Insider Trading

Insider Trading is a stock-themed roguelike deckbuilder where the market you create can just as easily crush you. Stack synergies, trigger price swings, and take control so your own momentum won't bankrupt you. Success comes from market manipulation and not just watching prices go up. This isn't a trading simulator. The market reacts to every card you play, spiraling higher or plunging without warning. Stack synergies, trigger price swings, and take control so your own momentum won't bankrupt you. Leverage the spikes and dips to turn market volatility into your weapon.

Command the market in each run, creating opportunities and risks as you build towards your weekly financial target. Push too hard and the cost of entry skyrockets. Play it too safe and the market slips away. Success comes from market manipulation and not just watching prices go up. Master the rhythm of the market to turn uncertainty into control. Rewards come through pattern recognition, timing, and steady growth rather than chance. Each session is a calculated gamble where ambition meets restraint. Do you ride the trend or sit it out?

Stock Market Manipulation: Every card you play moves the market, creating surges and crashes that can fuel your strategy or sink your run.

Volatility as Weapon: Use price swings to your advantage, chaining spikes and dips into high-stakes, high-reward plays.

Use price swings to your advantage, chaining spikes and dips into high-stakes, high-reward plays. Precision over Power: Master the rhythm of the market through pattern recognition, smart positioning, and well-timed pivots.

Master the rhythm of the market through pattern recognition, smart positioning, and well-timed pivots. Distinct Characters: Experiment with distinct playstyles of characters like "The Hand" and "Ape", each built around unique mechanics and starting decks.

