Arcade1Up Releases Deluxe Edition Arcade Cabinets Did you miss out on a specific Arcade1Up cabinet? The company has started producing Deluxe Edition models of previous titles.

Arcade1Up has released a new line of arcade cabinets this month, which they are referring to as Deluxe Editions of previously released models from the past. These new Deluxe Edition cabinets are more than what they originally were, as you're getting not just the primary game they house or the additional titles they came with, but even more games added from other cabinets to give you a small library to choose from. With a sleekier design that harkens more closely to the originals, equipped with Wi-Fi online gameplay, a real-feel joystick and buttons, a faux front coin door, a lit marquee, and in select machines, a 17" LCD screen in a laid-back position. Plus now increased to 5' tall, so no longer requiring a booster box on the bottom. We have more info on the cabinets below as they're each going for $400.

Pac-Man Deluxe Edition

This 1980 classic is the original Pac-Man Arcade Game with 14 classic games. It comes with everything that made Pac-Man such a groundbreaking experience – the glowing maze, Pac Dots, ghosts, and the yellow chomping hero – exactly how you remember it. A crisp 17" LCD brings all the classic visual details to life, and the integrated dual speakers produce the classic "waka, waka, waka" that has signaled fun for decades. Real-feel joystick and buttons let you navigate the maze, gobble up Pac-Pelletss, and dodge Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde! And now with Wi-Fi leaderboards, you can post your scores and compete with friends and gamers across the country.

Pac-Man

Dig Dug

Dig Dug II

Pac-Mania

Pac & Pal

Super Pac-Man

Pac-Man Plus

Pac-Land

Galaga

Galaxian

Galaga '88

Mappy

Rompers

Rolling Thunder

Class of '81 Deluxe Edition

Prince Charles and Lady Diana, Luke and Laura, Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga all made 1981 a year of iconic unions. With 12 classic games, from 1981, you've got yourself hours of retro gaming fun. The Deluxe Edition features a crisp 17" LCD that brings all the visual details to life; a real-feel joystick and buttons, and integrated dual speakers that make this a perfect at home

retro arcade experience.

Ms. Pac-Man

Galaga

Galaga '88

Galaxian

Dig Dug

Dig Dug II

Mappy

Rally-X

Rolling Thunder

Rompers

Tower of Druaga

King & Balloon

Mortal Kombat Deluxe Edition

Get over here! Unpack all the Fatalities you remember and get ready to hear "FINISH HIM!" with Mortal Kombat Deluxe Edition. With 14 classic games, including four different Mortal Kombat versions, this machine includes hours of fighting fun. The Deluxe Edition has a crisp 17" LCD screen that brings all the visual details to life with a real-feel joystick and buttons, integrated dual speakers, and Wi-Fi leaderboards.

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat 3

Ultimate MK 3

Toobin

Rampage

Joust

Wizard of Wor

Gauntlet

Rootbeer Tapper

Defender

Bubbles

Paperboy

Klax