Crimen – Mercenary Tales Arrives On VR Later This Month Crimen - Mercenary Tales is on the way to VR platforms as it will be a Meta Quest 2 and Pico exclusive title.

Carbon Studio revealed their latest VR title as Crimen – Mercenary Tales will launch exclusively on Meta Quest 2 and Pico on May 25th, 2023. This game will take you on a first-person adventure as you'll dive into eight exhilarating mercenary escapades. Among the things you'll do is hunt for a vampire through an army of spawn, take on an entire legion of undead Spanish conquistadors who have taken up refuge in a haunted Aztec temple, and invade a Saxon fortress that has been heavily guarded with the goal of stealing an aristocrat's fortune… and for love! It's an interesting way of doing a VR game, as you're telling different stories with many of the same assets, as you can see in the trailer, but giving different versions of it with many twists. You can read more about the game below.

Raise yer glasses high, me hearties! Embark on a (bloody!) journey through eight swashbucklin' tales of grandeur, riches, and legendary feats! Slash your way through eerie castles, ancient temples, forsaken shipwrecks, and other astonishing locations while wielding a variety of historically accurate weapons directly from the 17th-century. Experience visually captivating comic book graphics, while being entertained by the mercenary humor of the tavern's patrons and their over-the-top achievements. Take up historically accurate 17th-century arms in Arcade-style combat and puzzles, presented in eye-catching cel-shaded art and cheeky narration. Explore towering castles, ancient temples, derelict pirate ships, and an idyllic countryside through these eight compelling character-driven tales.