Critical Role Announces New Midst Miniseries "Moonward"

Critical Role will continue making new content centered around the cast of Midst, as they revealed a new series called Moonward.

Article Summary Critical Role introduces Moonward, a new miniseries debuting on August 7, expanding the Midst universe.

Marisha Ray and Liam O'Brien join Third Person's Sara Wile and Matt Roen for this innovative story.

Moonward explores the remnants of Midst's destroyed moon, crafted for new and returning fans alike.

The series combines live audio, music, and lighting effects for a unique black box theater experience.

Critical Role announced a brand new miniseries this morning centered around the cast of Midst, as Moonward will make its debut next month. The show will feature the trio from Third Person (the team behind Midst) and two of the main cast from Critical Role to tell an all-new experimental story that will break the traditional live-play rules and take viewers and listeners on an incredible journey of creativity. The first episode of Moonward drops on August 7 at 7 pm PT on Critical Role's Twitch and YouTube channels, Midst's YouTube channel, and in podcast format via Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Plus, it will also appear on their new Beacon platform and Midst.co, as subscribers will gain access to future episodes two weeks in advance. We have more details on the show for you below.

Moonward

Critical Role founders Marisha Ray and Liam O'Brien join Third Person's Sara Wile and Matt Roen for an exciting new venture set within the Midst cosmos. Guided by the enigmatic Xen, Moonward is a standalone story set on an expedition to uncover the remnants of Midst's destroyed moon. This series is crafted to be accessible to both new audiences and fans of the original Midst podcast. Moonward continues Midst's legacy of experimental storytelling, offering an immersive experience. The series offers a unique, front-row seat to how Third Person crafts their audio dramas, combining live audio, music, and lighting effects to create a dynamic multimedia experience. Viewers will be transported to a black box theater setting where each player contributes to the unfolding narrative in real-time, providing a front-row seat to an innovative storytelling journey.

"Midst itself was born from Third Person's shared love of tabletop gaming," stated Xen. "We're thrilled, over the moon, you might even say, to return to our gaming origins with Moonward and tell a new Midst story in one of our most favorite formats."

"Midst has always been about play and experimentation," said Wile. "We're honored to have this opportunity to adapt our storytelling style into a new medium with Critical Role, and we hope people will find it as fun to watch as we did to create!"

"The Midst cosmos was built using roleplay and improvisation to craft a collaborative narrative sandbox: Storytelling with friends," added Roen.

