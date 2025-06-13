Posted in: Bloober Team, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cronos: The New Dawn

Cronos: The New Dawn Releases New Gameplay Showcase

Check out the latest video for Cronos: The New Dawn, as the development team provide a better look at the gameplay in this latest showcase

Article Summary Bloober Team unveils new Cronos: The New Dawn gameplay video highlighting post-apocalyptic action.

The showcase reveals the game's tactical combat and the terrifying creature "Merge" mechanic.

Explore a world blending Eastern European brutalism with retro-futurist technology and deadly foes.

Players must strategize, scavenge, and manipulate anomalies to survive in a battle-ravaged wasteland.

Developer and publisher Bloober Team have dropped a new video for Cronos: The New Dawn, as they show off more of the gameplay for the incoming title. This particular trailer highlights a number of new items you'll see in their version of a post-apocalyptic world. The biggest highlight is the combat system as you'll see a variety of ways to deal with the creatures that attack you. The other being the horrific "Merge" mechanic, where you'll see creatures merge with others that have already been defeated to make themselves more powerful in truly gory ways. Enjoy the video as the game has been earmarked for a Fall 2025 release.

Cronos: The New Dawn

Set in a grim world where Eastern European brutalism meets retro-futurist technology, Cronos: The New Dawn lets you experience a gripping story that straddles the line between past and future. In the past, you will witness a world in the throes of The Change, a cataclysmic event that forever altered humanity. Meanwhile, in the ravaged wastelands of the future, every moment is a fight for survival against dangerous abominations that will test both your reflexes and your tactical thinking. You are a Traveler working for the enigmatic Collective, tasked with scouring the wastelands of the future in search of time rifts that will transport you to 1980s-era Poland.

In a desolate world filled with ever-present danger, your survival hinges on your ability to strategize and plan ahead. The enemies you'll encounter are nightmarish creatures, born from the remnants of humanity – defeating them will require you to make full use of your arsenal. You can manipulate temporal Anomalies to clear a path through the desolate environment, and will have to scavenge for resources to replenish your limited ammo and supplies. Good preparation is key. Once in battle, split-second decisions can mean the difference between life and death.

