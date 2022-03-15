Pokémon TCG: No Symbol Jungle Holo Rare Set Auctioning At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auction lots and listings mostly pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a set of holofoil rares from the Jungle expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! However, unlike most holofoil, rare cards from Jungle, these Pokémon TCG cards are misprinted and, as such, are missing their set symbol! Prospective bidders will only have until Tuesday, March 15th, to place a bid on these rare and valuable cards.

This misprint is a known error in the Pokémon TCG community. These cards, produced by Wizards of the Coast, are part of the second expansion set of the game's English release. For misprinted cards, a grade of 9 is quite nice, especially given their age. The fact that they're all graded at a 9 by CGC means these could be very valuable! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokemon Unlimited "No Symbol Error" Jungle Set Group of 16 (Wizards of the Coast, 1999) CGC Mint 9, Holo, Rare. Complete Holo Set Alert! Jungle Set is the second main expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. This group of cards are unique, because all 16 cards do not have the Jungle Symbol and are known for the No Symbol Error. All cards are graded by CGC and received a Mint 9 grade. To all my error card collectors, this lot is something I would not want to pass up!

If you wish to place a bid on these wonderful and rare misprinted Pokémon TCG cards, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, March 15th, to do so. You can find the auction listing for this lot on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!