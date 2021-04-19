Apex Legends Reveals Their Latest Character Addition In Valkyrie

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment dropped a brand new trailer on Apex Legends fans today showing off a new character. The latest addition to the game coming next week is Valkyrie, voiced by the always awesome Erika Ishii, this character has some of the deepest ties to the storylines within the Titanfall universe than many of those who have come before her. The character's introduction comes in the form of the latest in the Stories from the Outlands series, this one being called "Northstar". In the story, her life crosses paths with the one and only Kuben Blisk, and things go in a very different direction. Here's a quick rundown of the story.

Bold, brash, fiery and fierce, Kairi Imahara grew up in the shadow of her father's legacy. But now she's ready to launch her own. Daughter of famed Titan Pilot Viper, Valkyrie inherited her father's love of flight, but not his sense of duty. In a heated moment with Blisk – where he speaks to "little Viper" (Valkyrie) with respect, challenging her to be better. Valkyrie's been pulling smuggling jobs for years, but she didn't take this one for the money. Still, someone's got to pay…

As far as when we'll actually see the character added to Apex Legends, Season 9 is set to kick off on May 4th, which is naturally when we'll get the character added to the game. What she brings to the table, however, has not been defined. We're guessing if the pattern holds true, we're going to be seeing at least two more announcements in the next two weeks about everything they can do for the team, as well as all of the additions coming in like the new Bocek Bow that will be added into the mix. For now, enjoy the video.