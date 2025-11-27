Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cult Games, Go-Go Town!, Prideful Sloth

Go-Go Town! Releases New Online Co-Op Update

Go-Go Town! players can now work together in the game, as the devs released a new online co-op update to group up while far apart

Article Summary Go-Go Town! debuts Online Co-Op, letting up to four players build and manage towns together in real time.

Major updates include building rotation, item throwing, new vehicles, and customizable zone entrances.

Enhanced interactions arrive with text chat, fun emotes, and co-op permissions to assign unique roles.

Discover fresh townies, new tools, more outfits, and handy quality-of-life features in Early Access.

Indie game developer and publisher Prideful Sloth, with co-publisher Cult Games, dropped a new update into Go-Go Town! this week, offering up an awesome online option. The game is still in Early Access, so basically any update for it is content that would be in the final version, and this is a much-needed addition to the title as you're getting Online Co-Op. We have the finer details of everything included in this update from the devs, along with the latest trailer here, as the content is now live.

Go-Go Town! – Online Co-Op Update

Online Co-op: Up to four players can now play together in shared towns, Online! Host a town, send invites, and watch civic order unravel in real time.

Up to four players can now play together in shared towns, Online! Host a town, send invites, and watch civic order unravel in real time. Rotate Buildings: Mayors can now rotate shops to their heart's content! It's been the community's number-one request at Prideful Sloth for a while. Now we can finally say… we're turning things around. Literally.

Mayors can now rotate shops to their heart's content! It's been the community's number-one request at Prideful Sloth for a while. Now we can finally say… we're turning things around. Literally. Throw Items: Hurl anything from your backpack – food, furniture, garbage – at your friends, tourists, or straight into storage (if you're responsible).

Hurl anything from your backpack – food, furniture, garbage – at your friends, tourists, or straight into storage (if you're responsible). New Rides: Hit the streets with a lowrider, motorbike with sidecar, and long bike – perfect for giving your Vice-Mayor a lift or a gentle shove.

Hit the streets with a lowrider, motorbike with sidecar, and long bike – perfect for giving your Vice-Mayor a lift or a gentle shove. Relocate Key Landmarks: Drop your train station by the ocean, hide it in the woods, or rotate it sideways, just because you can. You can now relocate major zone entrances – forest, sewer, mine – wherever they make the most sense for your town layout.

Drop your train station by the ocean, hide it in the woods, or rotate it sideways, just because you can. You can now relocate major zone entrances – forest, sewer, mine – wherever they make the most sense for your town layout. Fast Travel: Discover and repair travel stations across the region, then build your own in-town hub for rapid getaways.

Discover and repair travel stations across the region, then build your own in-town hub for rapid getaways. Text Chat & Emotes: Talk it out or emote it out – high-fives, rock-paper-scissors, and expressive emojis make teamwork (or rivalry) a breeze.

Talk it out or emote it out – high-fives, rock-paper-scissors, and expressive emojis make teamwork (or rivalry) a breeze. Co-op Permissions: Assign roles – Vice-Mayor, Townie, Tourist – and decide who can build, buy, or generally wreak civic "improvement."

Assign roles – Vice-Mayor, Townie, Tourist – and decide who can build, buy, or generally wreak civic "improvement." Plenty More: New townies to impress (or annoy). New tools, food, and player outfits. Quality-of-life tweaks and a few "accidental features."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!