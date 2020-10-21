Frank Oz Joins Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge

ILMxLAB revealed this morning that Frank Oz has joined the cast of Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge to voice Yoda. The details are limited, but what we do know is that along with the primary storyline, players will also be able to step into a "never-before-told short tale about a mysterious Jedi temple on Batuu", where you'll encounter Yoda and a new Padawan, Ady Sun'Zee. Which you'll be able to explore even more in-depth in Part II of the game, set to be released sometime in 2021. You can read more about Oz being added to the game below along with the latest trailer to come from the company as the game will drop onto Oculus Quest on November 19th.

"Yoda is one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars galaxy, thanks in large part to the incredible performance of Frank Oz. " said director Jose Perez III. "Working with Frank to weave Yoda into the fabric of Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge was an unforgettable experience and a dream come true. I can't wait for players to meet the Jedi Master face to face in our first exciting tale." Along with Jedi Master Yoda, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge also puts players alongside iconic Star Wars characters like C-3PO (voiced by Anthony Daniels), R2-D2, and the owner of Black Spire Outpost's Droid Depot, Mubo (Star Wars stalwart Matthew Wood). The rich world also introduces new characters into Star Wars lore, like boisterous bartender Seezeslak (Saturday Night Live's Bobby Moynihan) and Guavian Death Gang leader Tara Rashin (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's Debra Wilson). The experience takes place on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu, as depicted in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the immersive epic lands at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Players take on the role of a droid repair technician operating near Batuu, and when a group of Guavian Death Gang pirates attack they'll be forced to jettison the ship's mysterious cargo and head for the escape pods. After crashing on the planet, they'll discover never-before-revealed areas of Batuu, and discover that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero.