CRSED: F.O.A.D. Has Been Released On Nintendo Switch

Gaijin Entertainment and Darkflow Software announced today that their online shooter CRSED: F.O.A.D. is now available on Nintendo Switch. The brutal shooter makes its way onto the portable console with all of the content players have been able to access up to this point. Players can jump on immediately and start fighting each other online, but the team did stress that you need a stable internet connection for the game to work. Its been an interesting journey for the game as it started as an April Fool's joke about PUBG and other f2p shooter games, but has now grown to have its own following and content that rivals many of the games it was parodying at the time. You can check out the trailer for it down below to see what it looks like on the Switch.

Dozens of players will fight in the picturesque landscapes of Mexico, as well as winter and summer versions of Normandy, using eight Champions with unique superpowers, as well an arsenal of firearms and mystic forces identical to that from the CRSED: F.O.A.D. versions for other platforms. Zombie apocalypse summoning, flooding the surroundings in real time, crazy jetpack flights and burning down enemies with flamethrowers on huge maps among other cool features have been carefully ported to the compact screen of the Nintendo Switch. The game is available for free on the Nintendo eShop, but players can purchase extra cosmetic items or progression speed boosts. CRSED: F.O.A.D. will be updated regularly on Nintendo Switch, getting new Champions, weapons, mystical powers, vehicles, and maps. "We're happy that such a big and graphically intense game as CRSED: F.O.A.D. has been adapted for the Nintendo Switch, and tens of millions of console owners received an invitation to the bloody arena of the Dark Gods", – says Clyde Mullican, a CRSED: F.O.A.D. evangelist in the North America region.