Crusader Kings 3: Northern Lords Gets A New Trailer Before Release

Before Paradox Interactive releases Crusader Kings 3: Northern Lords, the company revealed a new trailer during Paradox Insider. This content is essentially a flavor pack for the game and serves as the first paid DLC content. The pack brings with it new Norse-themed features, including new adventurer realms, immersive character art to enjoy, new music tracks, 3D models, events, decisions, and more. It's not an essential addition to the game, in case you're wondering whether or not to purchase it. But if you've done everything else there is to do, it's something new to explore. Northern Lords will launch for the game on Tuesday, March 16th, but before that happens you can check out the trailer and detailed info on it below.

Best known as fierce raiders from a land of snow and legend, the Norse were a complex society where loyalty was based on more than a noble bloodline. Leaders had to prove themselves as warriors, yes, but also as judges and governors. Northern Lords is the first Flavor Pack for Crusader Kings 3, one of the best reviewed games of 2020. It offers new events and cultural themes related to Norse society. Features of Crusader Kings 3: Northern Lords include: Norse Adventurer Realms: Norse characters may abandon their own homes and lead hosts into foreign lands to establish their own kingdoms.

Norse characters may abandon their own homes and lead hosts into foreign lands to establish their own kingdoms. Jomsvikings and Shieldmaidens: Norse holy warriors and stalwart shieldmaidens take up arms on your behalf, while poet characters can compose stinging rebukes or romantic overtures.

Norse holy warriors and stalwart shieldmaidens take up arms on your behalf, while poet characters can compose stinging rebukes or romantic overtures. New Cultural Content: Special Norse dynastic legacies, Norse blot sacrifices, trials by combat and cultural innovations, as well as numerous new events for additional color.

Special Norse dynastic legacies, Norse blot sacrifices, trials by combat and cultural innovations, as well as numerous new events for additional color. New Art and Music: Original art and musical score to enhance your playing experience.

Original art and musical score to enhance your playing experience. And more: Berserkers, missionaries, runestones, Varangian adventurers, new decisions and other highlights from the exciting history of the Norse people.