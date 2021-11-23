Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court Will Release In February

Paradox Interactive has revealed when they will finally be releasing the latest expansion for Crusader Kings III: Royal Court. This expansion will basically be giving you new ways to manage and assert yourself within your courts, as you continue to rule on top and refuse to take anything but loyal allegiance as an answer. All while you work your way to building the most prestigious dynasty in all of the lands. We have the info of everything it comes with below, but this will also be released alongside a major update for the game that will include a new culture interface, minor court positions, and more. We have a pair of trailers showing it off as all of this will drop on February 8th, 2022.

Royal Court is the first major expansion for Crusader Kings 3, the award-winning grand strategy role-playing game set in the Middle Ages. Starting on February 8, 2022, armchair rulers and aspiring emperors will be able to accumulate artifacts and build new kinds of nations in one of strategy gaming's deepest blends of politics, intrigue, and rich character-driven stories. Features of Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court include: Throne Room : A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty.

: A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty. Hold Court : Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment.

: Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment. Grandeur : Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests.

: Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests. Inspired People : Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court.

: Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court. Hybrid Cultures : Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography.

: Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography. Cultural Divergence: split from your traditional culture, adapting it into something new that better fits your aspirations.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crusader Kings III: Royal Court – Date Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/E9DwUPsIWAg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crusader Kings III: Royal Court – Feature Breakdown (https://youtu.be/KarxaiIPXS8)